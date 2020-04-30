New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening held a “detailed” meeting with top officials to discuss the potential economic reforms in the mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Six More CRPF Personnel From Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive For COVID-19, Total Tally at 52

The Prime Minister laid special focus on improving the country’s self-reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing. Also Read - ‘Buses Not Feasible’: States Urge Centre to Arrange Special Trains For Movement of Migrant Workers

According to an official statement, the discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment through transparent and efficient processes. Also Read - Coronavirus in US: Jobless Claims Hit 30 Million, Over 3 Million Americans Seek Employment Aid

PM Narendra Modi gave directions to target thermal coal import substitution particularly when a huge coal-stock inventory is available in the country this year.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had held a comprehensive meeting with ministers and ministry officials to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into the country where he discussed innovative ways to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy.

Notably, India’s economy has been adversely hit due to the coronavirus lockdown that forced all economic activities to stop.