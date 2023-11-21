Home

President Droupadi Murmu Flags Off Three Trains From Badampahar Railway Station | Watch

These trains have been flagged off to establish faster connectivity in the tribal belt of Jharkhand and Odisha.

After flagging off the trains, President Droupadi Murmu will travel from Badampahar to Rairangpur on the Badampahar-Shalimar Express.

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday flagged off a train from Badampahar Railway Station in Odisha. Notably, President Murmu is flagging off three new trains (Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU train) and laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station on Tuesday.

Interestingly, these trains have been flagged off to establish faster connectivity in the tribal belt of Jharkhand and Odisha. After flagging off the trains, the President will travel from Badampahar to Rairangpur on the Badampahar-Shalimar Express.

#WATCH | Odisha | President Droupadi Murmu flags off a train from Badampahar Railway Station. She is flagging off three new trains (Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express, Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU train) and laying the foundation stone for the… pic.twitter.com/ZDP91FMiw8 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Shalimar-Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express: Check Timing

Train No. 18049/18050 Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Shalimar every Saturday at 23.05 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 05.40 hrs the next day. In the return direction, 18050 Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express will leave Badampahar every Sunday at 21.30 hrs and will reach Shalimar at 05.00 hrs, the next day.

It is important to note that the rail network will provide the first time ever Express Train connectivity between Shalimar/Kolkata (West Bengal) and Badampahar (Odisha) and will be the first overnight Express Train Service from Badampahar/Rairangpur area.

The train will pass through mineral-rich areas of Odisha, and industrial areas of Jharkhand and will facilitate faster connectivity with the State of West Bengal. People from nearby areas will also be able to avail of this train service for visiting Kolkata and Howrah for various purposes.

Students and job aspirants of the Badampahar and Rairangpur areas will have easy access to the premier educational institutes and corporate houses of the Kolkata and Howrah areas.

Patients from this area can now consult the doctors and avail the treatment of reputed hospitals of Kolkata and Tatanagar. Better connectivity will boost the growth and development of the Mayurbhanj District of Odisha. This new train will also encourage tourists from West Bengal and Jharkhand to explore and enjoy the picturesque landscape and dense jungles.

Badampahar-Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express: Check Timing

Train No. 18051/18052 Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express will leave Badampahar every Sunday at 06.10 hrs and will reach Rourkela at 11.40 hrs the same day. In the return direction, 18052 Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Rourkela every Sunday at 14.20 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 19.25 hrs, the same day.

The Express Train will connect mineral-rich areas of Badampahar with Rourkela, the Steel City of India. This connectivity will definitely have a positive impact on business and industry.

Students from the Badampahar area will have easy access to the educational institutes of Rourkela. This Express Train will also provide direct and faster communication for the professionals and business community. Passengers will enjoy a comfortable journey to reach their destinations with the introduction of this New Express Train.

Rourkela is well connected with major railheads and important cities. After reaching Rourkela, the passengers of this train can travel to any other part of the country.

Tatanagar-Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU Service: Check Timing

Train No. 08147/08148 Tatanagar-Badampahar MEMU will leave Tatanagar at 09.55 hrs and will reach Badampahar at 12.15 hrs. In the return direction, 08148 Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU will leave Badampahar at 12.45 hrs and will reach Tatanagar at 15.20 hrs.

This will be an additional MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) Train Service connecting the mineral-rich areas of Badampahar and Tatanagar, the important industrial city of Jharkhand.

Local businessmen, small traders, daily workers etc. can avail of this service. Students of the Badampahar and Rairangpur area will have faster communication with the Educational Institutes of Tatanagar. Patients from this area can now consult the doctors and avail the treatment of the reputed hospitals of Tatanagar.

This service will connect the backward areas of Odisha with the industrial area of Jharkhand. Tatanagar is well connected with major railheads and important cities. After reaching Tatanagar, the passengers of this train can travel to any other part of the country.

