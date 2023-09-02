Home

Prestigious Journalism Awards ’40 Under 40′ Conferred Upon Distinguished Journalists Below 40

The Chief Guest of the programme, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh awarded the winners.

Journalists below the age of 40 years who have made a mark in the media industry were presented the prestigious award.

S4M Journalism Awards 40 Under 40: The list of ‘Samachar4Media Journalism 40 Under 40’ (40 Under 40) prepared by the Hindi website ‘Samachar4Media’ (samachar4media.com) of exchange4media group was unveiled on September 1, 2023.

The event included various panel discussions and addresses by speakers following which the award distribution ceremony took place in the evening.

Addressing the journalists on the occasion, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, I congratulate and convey my best wishes to the winners of Samachar4Media Journalism 40under40 given today to those who have done remarkable work in the world of journalism. On the basis of your hard work and talent, you have succeeded in making your place in the News4Media Journalism 40under40 list, thank you once again for this. On the basis of whatever information I received about your work, I can say that the future of journalism in the country is in safe hands, in good hands, and in capable hands.”

Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Exchange4Media Group said, “I am in the media and I know the kind of difficult situations media persons work in. Work with so few resources. Work under so much pressure. There have been many changes in journalism in today’s times. There are all kinds of pressure, but I believe hope is very important.”

Just like the previous edition, this time too the jury was presided over by Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan. Along with him, Rajneesh Ahuja, Editor of ‘Zee News’ formed the esteemed panel of the jury.

Among the prominent journalists who were awarded were Sushant Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, DMCL, Zee Media and Chief Content Officer of India.Com, Arvind Kumar Mishra, Chief Copy Editor, Zee Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand (Digital), Shivangi Thakur (Assistant Editor) Zee News, and Hardik Dave (Associate Producer/Anchor) Zee DNH.

This was the second edition of this programme and entries were received from young journalists from print, television, and digital media out of which 94 journalists were shortlisted on the basis of various parameters. After this, in the virtual ‘Jury Meet’ held on May 20, 2023, distinguished jury members, after evaluation at all levels, selected 40 of these journalists for the Samachar4Media ‘Journalism 40 under 40’ list.

Like last time, in this list, journalists below the age of 40 years who have made a mark in the media industry were included.

The journalists were honoured at a programme organized at the Seminar Hall-1, 2, and 3 of the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

