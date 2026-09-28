Price hike: ACs, TVs and fridges set to cost more from October as big brands hike prices – What’s behind the surge?

Air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, and other home appliances are expected to get costlier in India from October 1, ahead of the festive season.

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Price hike: ACs, TVs and fridges set to cost more from October as big brands hike prices - What’s behind the surge? | Image: X

Price Hike: What comes as a bad news for people ahead of festive season that home appliances such as televisions, refrigerators and air conditioners are set to price increase from October 1. Some major brands are going to rise prices of their products by 7 to 9 percent on account of increased cost of manufacturing due to rising component cost, currency upheavals, etc.

AC, TV, Fridge And Washing Machine Prices to Rise From October 1

October to December is considered the festive season in India, during which people upgrade or buy new appliances. Companies also offer several discounts around the same time. However, this year, major appliances such as TVs, ACs, washing machines, etc are set for a price hike.

Major brands are set to raise the prices of several products from October 1. The increase in some cases could go up upto 9 percent, as per a report by PTI

What’s Behind The Surge?

According to the PTI report, AC rates are expected to increase up to 9 percent and prices of LED TVs may rise up to 4 percent. A similar increase is expected for other major appliances.

The reason behind the expected price hike is rising costs. Companies are paying more for raw materials such as copper, steel, aluminium and crude derivatives. Freight costs, volatility and tensions in the Middle East have also impacted the products’ cost.

However, consumers will not feel the impact of the price hike soon, as several dealers had stocked up their inventories ahead of Diwali. This means that if you are buying old stock, you may still be able to buy it at previous prices.

It is to be noted that the festive season in the country spans from Onam to Diwali and it contributes up to 40 percent of annual appliance sales.