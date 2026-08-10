Price Hike Alert: From oil, soap to biscuits and bread, FMCG companies plan next round of hikes from…

Major Indian FMCG giants - including Britannia, Godrej, Tata, Dabur and HUL - are preparing to raise prices on select products in September. These FMCG companies are planning targeted price hikes to offset persistent inflationary pressures.

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Price Hike Alert: From oil, soap to biscuits and bread, FMCG companies plan next round of hikes from… | Image: X

Price Hike Alert: From oil and soap to biscuits and bread, daily essentials are going to get more expensive in the coming weeks. Major FMCG companies have hinted at price hikes on select products, further burdening the pockets of the common man. Major FMCG giants, from Britannia to Hindustan Unilever and Dabur, are preparing to raise prices on select products in order to deal with rising raw material costs and geopolitical tensions. Indian fast-moving consumer goods companies are planning to increase prices on select products in September. After average price hikes of 2–5% in June, these companies are moving toward targeted pricing measures to deal with inflationary pressures, AajTak.in reported, citing an agency report.

According to FMCG companies, geopolitical uncertainties and surging commodity costs are impacting their margins. They are also keeping an eye on volatility in crude oil prices, the impact of monsoons and the effect of El Nino. To deal with these factors, the companies are reducing product quantities, without increasing the prices in some packages or preparing to increase prices on some popular products.

Britannia Plans Price Hikes For Popular Biscuit Packs

Britannia Industries plans to increase its biscuit prices by another 1.5 to 2 percent from September due to rising sugar and palm oil costs. According to MD and CEO Rakshit Hargave, the price hikes will mostly impact the popular biscuit packets ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

Godrej Consumer Hints at Another Round of Price Hikes

In June, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd increased prices of its products by an average of approx. 5 percent. Now, the company is ready for the second round of price hikes in September. However, reports suggest that Godrej is currently reviewing changes in commodity costs before taking any action.

Dabur Also Preparing For A Price Hike

Dabur India, one of the most popular FMCG brands in India, may also shock its consumers in the coming days. To deal with high input costs and margin safety, the company may increase the prices of some of its products.

Tata And HUL

Reputed brands like Tata and HUL are expected to raise prices across several product categories in September.

According to HUL CEO-MD Priya Nair, “Based on inflationary conditions, we will continue to revise prices for the September quarter.” On the other hand, Tata Consumer Products MD Sunil D’Souza said that the company may think about price hike on some of its products if necessary.