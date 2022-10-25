New Delhi: British-based luxury mobile phone manufacturer Vertu has launched a new smartphone series under the title METAVERTU. The mobile phones under the title boast to be the first of its kind based on Web 3.0. Now, let’s skip to the main part — the eye-watering price!Also Read - Why Parents Must Keep Mobile Phones At Safe Distance From Their Kids

The price of METAVERTU phones ranges between Rs 272,385 and Rs 3,425,449 which the the most expensive model being METAVERTU Himalaya Alligator Leather 18K Gold & Diamonds.

APPEARANCE

Size:161.9 x 73.2 x 9.85mm

Display:6.67 inch, FHD+ 1080*2400 20:9, 144Hz Refresh Rate, AMOLED Waterfall Display, 1000-nits Peak Brightness

Textures: Sapphire Glass / Ceramic Back Cover, Alligator Leather/ Calf Leather

Colour: Carbon Fibre Black, Iron Black, Creamy White, Flame Red, Himalaya 18K Gold & Diamonds

HARDWARE

CPU: Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 8 GEN 1, 4nm 5G

Secure chip: A5 Independent Secure Chip

Storage: 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM, 18GB RAM + 1TB ROM(LPDDR5 + UFS3.1)

USB: USB Type-C 3.1 (GEN1)

CAMERA

Rear: 64MP Humanity Camera (Sony IMX787 sensor, OIS) 50MP Wide-angle Camera + 8MP Periscope Camera (OIS)

Front:16MP Front Facing

POWER AND BATTERY

4600mAh Battery, 55W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging

FEATURES

Vshot Blockchain Camera, Vbox 10T Storage Space, Vtalk Encrypted IM, Value Web3 Wallet, Vos Lightnode, DAPP Store, Venture Browser, NFT PASS, DID Digital Identity, Metaspace Encrypted Space, A5 Independent Secure Chip