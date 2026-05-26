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Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

Prices of food and essential goods may go up as more than 17 lakh trucks go off the road due to rising diesel prices and freight charges

Driven by rising crude oil prices, state-run oil companies have hiked petrol and diesel rates four times over the past 11 days, resulting in a cumulative increase of Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 per liter.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: Due to the rising cost of diesel, transporters have begun to ground their trucks. The situation has reached a point where approximately 20%—or 1.9 million—of the 9.5 million trucks operating nationwide have been taken off the roads. This claim is highlighted in a report by The Economic Times.

According to the report, transport companies have also hiked freight charges due to the scarcity of diesel and its elevated prices. On major routes—such as those connecting Western and Northern India—freight rates have surged by 10% to 15%.

Rates for local transport over short distances (up to 30 km) have seen an even steeper increase. This will have a direct impact on the pockets of the common man, as the prices of fruits, vegetables, and groceries are likely to rise in the coming days.

Prices Rise by Up to Rs 8 in 11 Days

Driven by rising crude oil prices, state-run oil companies have hiked petrol and diesel rates four times over the past 11 days, resulting in a cumulative increase of Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 per liter. Consequently, long queues of trucks are now being observed at petrol pumps along national highways.

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Troubles Mount for Small Operators

Small-scale truck operators account for over 70% of India’s transport sector. According to Harish Sabharwal, National President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, diesel alone constitutes 40% to 45% of the total operating cost of running a truck. Small operators are no longer in a position to bear the burden of these incremental hikes in fuel prices. Furthermore, many petrol pumps have stopped extending credit for fuel purchases, triggering a working capital crisis for these operators.

Crowd at Retail Pumps Increases

There are two distinct pricing tiers for diesel in the market: Bulk (wholesale) and Retail. Wholesale diesel has become Rs 40–42 per liter more expensive than its retail counterpart. The government recently hiked the price of industrial diesel by Rs 22. Consequently, large institutions that previously purchased fuel in bulk are now crowding the petrol pumps meant for the general public. As a result, retail outlets are facing a supply shortage, and trucks are being forced to wait for 6 to 8 hours.

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