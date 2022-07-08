New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the consumers. The prices of Fridge, AC, and Washing Machine are likely to come down soon as global commodity prices decline and the companies are looking to pass on the benefits of falling input costs. Some of the firms had recently hiked the prices on various products due to the increase in their input costs on costlier raw materials.Also Read - Prices of TV, Fridge, AC, Washing Machine Likely To Go Up As Manufacturers Face High Input Costs Due to Rising Inflation

After touching peaks this year, the prices of copper is now 21 per cent cheaper and steel is 19 per cent down and aluminium prices are 36 per cent lower in comparison to April this year. The decline in commodity prices will also help control overall inflation. Also Read - From Washing Machines to Mixer Grinders, Karur District to Give Away Gifts to People Getting Vaccinated

The ICICI Securities in a statement said that with the correction in input prices, the need to raise prices has declined. “We believe a breather was essential considering durable companies have raised prices incessantly in the past two years. The cumulative price hike was higher than 20 per cent in the past two years,” ICICI Securities added. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Creates Desi Washing Machine Using Cycle, Cleans Dirty Cloth Within Minutes | Watch

The ICICI Securities also added that the increased margins will push the manufacturers of ACs, refrigerators, microwaves and washing machines to raise their advertising efforts and offer better discounts to the customer.

“We do not model durable companies to pocket all the benefits and expect them to invest gains,” the ICICI report added.

As soon as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February, the global economy continued to grapple with multi-decadal high inflation and slowing growth, persisting geopolitical tensions and sanctions. However, the situation witnessed improvement when the prices of crude oil and other commodities started easing.