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Prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed every 15 days: We Are Going Through Difficult Times, says government

Prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed every 15 days: ‘We Are Going Through Difficult Times,’ says government

Under domestic measures, the revised excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 21.90 per liter to Rs 11.90 per liter.

International crude oil prices have risen significantly due to the conflict in the Middle East.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices will be reviewed every fortnight. This review is part of a deliberate and closely monitored response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered a massive surge in global crude oil prices. Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), shared this information on Friday.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Johri noted that international crude oil prices have risen significantly due to the conflict in the Middle East. The government’s response has been highly measured and deliberate.

How Much Revenue Loss from Duty Cuts?

Vivek Johri drew attention to the disruptions affecting global shipping routes and supply chains. He remarked, “The situation is dynamic. It is not business as usual, where one can make prior predictions. We are going through difficult times.”

“The government will assess the evolving situation every fortnight—including trends in imports and domestic consumption—before making any further decisions,” said Johri, adding, “The reduction in duties on petrol and diesel has resulted in a total revenue loss of Rs 7,000 crore.”

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Johri reiterated that the government would assess the changing situation every fortnight—taking into account trends in imports and domestic consumption—before taking any further decisions. He stated, “Even within the limited timeframe of a fortnight, the department must take into account the volume of imported goods.”

What Measures Has The Government Taken?

Under domestic measures, the revised excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 21.90 per liter to Rs 11.90 per liter. Based on rough estimates, the impact of these recent proposals on revenue is projected to be approximately Rs 1,500 crore over a two-week period.

Why Is This Statement Significant?

This statement comes just hours after the government announced a reduction of Rs 10 per liter in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The objective of this move is to shield public sector oil marketing companies from mounting losses (under-recoveries) amidst rising global crude oil prices.

These companies include Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Consumers Will Not Benefit From The Reduction

However, the benefit of this reduction will not be passed on to consumers. Consequently, retail pump prices will remain unchanged. Officials also highlighted the impact of this conflict on the energy supply chain. Due to the war, stocks of crude oil, LPG, and LNG are being affected.

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