New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said Indian economy was much better compared to peer group, some of developed economies. "Our macro economic fundamentals are strong," said the FM citing foreign loans being sought by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan to stay afloat.

Nobody is in denial about price rise, the FM said while replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha. Government is having a targeting approach, based on input from ground, to tackle inflation, she added.

Here are the top points for this big story on GST, price rise and inflation:

GST tax only on bank purchasing cheque book from printer; no tax on customer cheques, FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Every state taxed some or the other food items such as cereal, pulses, curd, lassi, buttermilk, says FM defending levy of GST on food items

Poor’s consumption of any food item not taxed: FM explaining levy of 5% GST only on pre-packed, labelled items & not on those sold loose

All states at the GST Council agreed to proposal to levy 5% GST on pre-packed, labelled food items; not one person who spoke against: FM

We have contained prices of tomato, onion, potato, says FM Sitharaman comparing rates with those in November 2013

No GST on hospital bed or ICU, tax only on room with Rs 5000 per day rent, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

No GST on crematorium; tax only on construction of new crematorium: FM Sitharaman replying to debate on price rise in Rajya Sabha

(With PTI inputs)