New Delhi: The prices of daily essentials such as tomato and onion have skyrocketed in major cities across the country. As per reports the tomato prices in retail markets of metro cities have shot up to Rs 72 per kilogram. It is primarily due to supply and unseasonal rains in key producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Among the metros, the maximum increase in the retail price of tomato was seen in Kolkata where the key kitchen vegetable was ruling as high as Rs 72 per kg on October 12 when compared to Rs 38 per kg during the month-ago period.

Moreover, in Delhi and Chennai, the retail prices of tomato increased to Rs 57 per kg from Rs 30 per kg and Rs 20 per kg, respectively, compared to the month-ago period, as per the data compiled by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

On the other hand, the prices of onion have increased in Delhi’s wholesale and retail markets, owing to crop damages in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The traders said the price rise in the wholesale rates of vegetables was between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per kg; while in retail market, it was around Rs 15-20 per kg.

The vegetable traders indicated that these consumables may get dearer in coming weeks if similar situation continues.

In Mumbai, tomato prices in retail markets rose to Rs 53 per kg from Rs 15 per kg in the said period, the data showed. The retail prices of tomato vary depending on quality and locality where the commodity was sold.

“Unseasonal rains in producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have damaged the crop due to which the supply to consuming markets like Delhi has been affected. This has led to a rise in prices, both in wholesale and retail markets,” Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik told PTI on Wednesday.

Even the crop in hilly regions like Shimla has been affected due to the unseasonal rains, he said, adding that 60 per cent of the tomato crop has been damaged in producing states that received the unseasonal rains.

India, the world’s second largest tomato producer after China, produces around 19.75 million tonnes from an area of 7.89 lakh hectares with an average yield of 25.05 tonnes per hectare, according to National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation.

(With inputs from PTI)