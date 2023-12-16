Home

Prime Minister Modi And Sultan Haitham Resolve To Strengthen India-Oman Relations With Vision Document Adoption; Details Here

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Saturday said that discussions are underway between India and Oman about utilising the UPI stack, adding that talks on the possibility of Rupee trade which is an "important element of cooperation,' is still at the "exploratory stage".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik engaged in productive discussions, solidifying their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in approximately 10 crucial sectors. The leaders jointly adopted a vision document aimed at bolstering the strategic ties between India and Oman. A pivotal focus of their deliberations was the pursuit of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both leaders expressing the urgency to conclude this agreement at the earliest.

PM Modi and the Omani ruler also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

“Possibility Of Rupee Trade With Oman… Still At Exploratory Stage”: FS Vinay Kwatra

Kwatra’s remarks came while addressing a special briefing at the Ministry of External Affairs on the State Visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, to India.

“Another element of discussion where we would try to move forward is the possibility of Rupee trade which can work between the two countries but this is still at an exploratory stage but can be an important element of cooperation going forward,” Kwatra said while responding to ANI question.

On talks of digital payment cooperation between Oman and India, the Foreign Secretary said both sides discussed utilising the UPI stack with the potential corresponding digital stack in the Omanis ecosystem.

“There are also other elements of the Indian stack in terms of the digital infrastructure that can be suitable to Omanis priorities with regard to using now financial inclusion and financial technology payment systems; those are only one element of it but the interface of the UPI with a corresponding Oman platform is something we can talk about,” he added.

Kwatra also talked about the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and mentioned that the negotiations have started recently, which have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus to conclude it as early as possible.

“An area that featured very prominently in the discussions between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA Agreement as early as possible,” Kwatra said.

Briefing further on the Sultan of Oman’s maiden visit to India, Kwatra said, “This is the first visit of Sultan of Oman to India. This is also the first state visit from Oman to India in the last 26 years. Some of you would recall that the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said visited India in 1997 and he was also awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2019 posthumously.”

The visit gained added importance due to the recent exchanges between the two nations, including Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Sultanate of Oman in February 2018. Kwatra underscored the significance of Oman’s successful participation as a special guest country in the G20 during India’s presidency, particularly at the G20 summit in September.

(With inputs from agencies)

