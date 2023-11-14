Home

Business

Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, Patriarch Of Oberoi Hotels, Dies At 94; Here’s All About Him

Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, Patriarch Of Oberoi Hotels, Dies At 94; Here’s All About Him

In 2008, the Government of India awarded PRS Oberoi with the Padma Vibushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country.

New Delhi: Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, the Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, which runs a chain of luxury hotels, The Trident hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, passed away on Tuesday morning, HT reported quoting a spokeswoman of the Oberoi Group as saying.

Trending Now

PRS Oberoi was credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers’ map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities.

You may like to read

Here’s all about PRS Oberoi

Popularly known as “Biki”, in 2002 he took over as the Chairman of EIH Limited with the death of Mohan Singh Oberoi, his father and the founding chairman of The Oberoi group, and remained CEO of EIH Ltd until 2013.

In may 2022, Oberoi stepped down from his position as executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group, and as chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited, took over the reins from his father the founder-promoter of the company when he was in his fifties.

Oberoi was educated at St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling, and later the United Kingdom and Switzerland. He has served as a Director of Jet Airways (India) Limited since March 29, 2004.

Oberoi is a graduate in Hotel management from Lausanne, Switzerland.In 2010, he was recognised as the “Corporate Hotelier of the World” by Hotels magazine.

Several firsts that Oberoi kicked off included shopping corridors within hotels, pairing two assets together within the same premises –– one more premium and one slightly cheaper worked out (Oberoi and Trident).

He has a son, Vikram, CEO and Managing Director of EIH, and two daughters.

In June 2022, Oberoi was recognized by the International Hospitality Institute on the Global 100 in Hospitality as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality.

In 2008, the Government of India awarded PRS Oberoi with the Padma Vibushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.