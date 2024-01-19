Home

Pritika Auto Industries Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Market Rebounds | Check Key Detail

The stock is 4.9 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 39.64. The 52-week low of the share is Rs 13.10.

Share Market News: Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd were locked at around 10 per cent upper circuit on Friday i.e. January 19. The counter opened in green at Rs 37.01 and went on to rise 9.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 37.79. The scrip had closed at Rs 34.36 in the last trading session.

Shares of Pritika Auto Industries, which has a market cap of Rs 345 crore, outperformed the sector by 9.29 per cent. The stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has given 17.62 per cent returns in the period.

The stock is 4.9 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 39.64. The 52-week low of the share is Rs 13.10. Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall, helped by buying in bank and IT stocks, along with a firm trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade after a firm beginning. The Nifty climbed 194.75 points to 21,657.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, and ITC were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank and Reliance emerged as the losers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, and Tokyo traded in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Thursday. The BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 71,186.86 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 109.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 21,462.25.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.27 per cent to USD 78.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Also, the rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

