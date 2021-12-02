New Delhi: A special note from the Union Cabinet on the proposed cryptocurrency bill on Thursday suggested regulation of private cryptocurrency rather than banning it. The note stated that the cryptocurrency will not be recognised as legal currency in India and described it as Cryptoasset.Also Read - RBI Internship 2022: Bank Invites Application For Summer Internship, Apply Before December 31; Check Salary, Eligibility and How To Apply

As per a report by NDTV, the note stated that the Cryptoassets will be dealt with the existing crypto exchange platforms which will be regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

However, a cut-off date will be prescribed for those having cryptoassets to declare the same and bring under the crypto exchange platforms and this will be regulated by SEBI.

On the other hand, the digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not been clubbed with the new crypto bill. However, the RBI will regulate all issues related to cryptocurrency.

The note stated that people found violating the exchange provisions will be penalised with criminal imprisonment of upto one and a half years.

Earlier, FM Sitharaman had said that the Finance Ministry has received a proposal from the RBI to include digital currency under the definition of a ‘bank note’.

Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is working out a new Bill on cryptocurrency which will be placed in the ongoing session of Parliament after approval of the Union Cabinet. The ongoing winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

She further added that the new Bill takes into account the rapidly changing dimensions in virtual currency space, and incorporate features of the earlier Bill that could not be taken up.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II for the introduction in the ongoing winter session.

The Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Bulletin said.

It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.