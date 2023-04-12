Home

Karnataka Bank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To Rs 7.30% Interest, Senior Citizens To Get Extra 0.40%

Karnataka Bank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Earn Up To Rs 7.30% Interest (Image: Karnataka Bank/Facebook)

New Delhi: Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. The bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

The revised interest rates are effective from April 10, 2023, according to the Karnataka Bank’s official website.

Following the modification, the bank offers interest rates on deposits with tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years that vary from 4.50 per cent to 7.30 per cent for the general public. Also, the bank revises the interest rates on Minor Deposit Scheme.

Tenure Interest Rate For Deposits Below Rs 2 Cr Interest Rate For Deposits Of Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 10 crore 7 days to 45 days 4.5 5 46 days to 90 days 4.5 5 91 days to 364 days 5.25 5.25 1 year to 2 years 7 7 375 days (KBL Centenary Deposit) 7.3 7.3 Above 2 Year to 5 years 6.5 6.5 Above 5 year to 10 years 5.8 5.8

For resident senior citizens solely under domestic FD and ACC Schemes, an additional 0.40 per cent above the general rate up to and including 5 crore will be in effect for terms of 1 to 5 years, and an additional 0.50 per cent over the general rate for terms of 5 to 10 years.

