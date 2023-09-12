Home

Project Abhinandan: How Air India’s New Initiative Will Help Passengers Manage Missed Flights, Baggage Issues

As part of Project Abhinandan initiative, Air India has deployed specially trained service assurance officers at 16 major airports across the country to offer on-ground assistance to air passengers.

New Delhi: In an effort to enhance the passengers’ experience at the airports, Air India has launched ‘Project Abhinandan’ a new initiative that will give them a personalised and hassle-free experience to manage baggage issue and missed flights. As part of the initiative, Air India has deployed specially trained service assurance officers at 16 major airports across the country to offer on-ground assistance.

According to Air India, the airports where these officers have been deployed include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Varanasi and Vishakhapatnam.

These officers will offer assistance to Air India travellers who need assistance at the check-in area, lounges, near boarding gates, during transit or at arrival hall.

In this regard, Air India has recruited and deployed 100 such officers across the airports. These officers have also been trained to deal with several issues of passengers such as missed flights, delayed baggage delivery and misconnections at airports.

Air India said these officers will be available at the airports in addition to other Air India and ground handling agencies’ staff.

Giving details about the new initiative, Air India chief customer experience & ground handling officer Rajesh Dogra said, “Airport experiences can be daunting for many air travelers, despite how frequently one travels.”

He added that the ‘Project Abhinandan’ is the airline’s sincere effort to simplify the airport experience for its guests and make a meaningful difference to their travel experience.

Air India said their presence will relieve travellers of the often-daunting airport experience, ensuring that they feel welcomed and at ease when flying with Air India.

The airline said these service assurance officers will be available to assist any Air India guest, regardless of their booked cabin class, at 16 key airports across India — in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam.

More interestingly, these SAOs will be present alongside the regular Air India employees and other ground handling agencies’ staff. The airline has already recruited and deployed over 100 SAOs across airports.

