New Delhi: If you are a subscriber of EPFO and looking forward for getting benefits of retirement funds, then you must link your Provident Fund account with Aadhaar Card from June itself. The Central government has now made it mandatory to link PF account with Aadhaar. You must note that if you have not linked your Aadhaar Card with PF UAN (universal account number) yet, you will not receive employer's contribution in your PF account from this month.

Speaking to News18, Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India, said that the employers will not be able to remit the PF contributions where the Aadhaar is not linked to the UAN effective 1 June 2021.

She also added that the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020 to implement this new rule from June itself and the EPFO is moving towards an online approach for all benefits, be it KYC updation, request for advances, withdrawals.

Provident Fund, Aadhaar Linking: Here’s how you can do it

First, you need to visit the official website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation — www.epfindia.gov.in Then you will click on Employees’ Tab and select ‘UAN Member e-Sewa’ link After this, you will have to log in with your UAN ID and password After this, select KYC option under the ‘Manage Tab’ Then you will be redirected to a new page where you will find tabs to upload a number of documents to link with your EPF account. After this, you will have to select the tab which states ‘Aadhaar’ You will have to fill in the details and click on ‘Save’ Then, your Aadhaar number will be verified. And after employer and UIDAI approve your details, your EPF account linked to the Aadhaar card

Apart from this, the EPFO has also updated Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) filing norms and with this, the employer can file ECR for those employees who have linked their Aadhaar to PF UAN.