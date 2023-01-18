Home

EPFO Says E-passbook Facility Resumes Services, Working Fine Now. Here’s How To Check PF Balance

EPFO Alert: Several subscribers from time to time raised questions about software upgrades on the website.

EPFO issued clarification after several subscribers complained on the microblogging site about the inaccessibility of the passbook service.

Provident Fund Latest Update: Amid several complaints from users, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday issued a clarification saying the e-passbook facility has resumed services and is working fine now. Replying to users on Twitter, the EPFO clarified this after several subscribers complained on the microblogging site about the inaccessibility of the passbook service.

Moreover, some of the users said the EPF interest had not been credited to them. Several subscribers from time to time raised questions about software upgrades on the website. The Finance Ministry had in October last year said the delay in EPF interest credit was due to a software upgrade being done to account for changes in the tax incidence.

Notably, the EPFO allows the subscribers to view their balance online. Known as the e-passbook, the document lists entries of subscriber and company contributions for each month along with pension outgo as well. The e-passbook also contains any interest that has been credited to the beneficiary’s account.

Know all about EPFO e-passbook:

The EPFO’s e-passbook mentions the establishment ID, which is a 7-digit number (the first two numbers are generally zeroes) given to every organisation covered under the EPF scheme 1952.

The e-passbook also mentions the employee’s name along with his/her member ID. The Member ID is the number given by EPFO to allow the employer to submit EPF and EPS contributions for the employee.

How to Check EPF Balance on EPFO’s website:

Visit EPFO’s official website — epfindia.gov.in and log in

Go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and choose the option that says “for employees”

Click on the option ‘Member Passbook’ under the option ‘Services’

The EPF passbook page — passbook.epfindia.gov.in — will appear. Enter the username (also known as UAN) and password

Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment can be selected. For example, someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from.

After a member ID is selected, the EPF passbook can be viewed. The passbook indicates the running balance in the EPF account.