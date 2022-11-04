Provident Fund Alert: EPFO Credits Interest to Subscribers’ Accounts. Here’s How to Check PF Balance

Provident Fund Alert: The beneficiaries of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can now rejoice as the central organisation started crediting the interest rates for 2021-22 and the beneficiaries can expect the amount reflect in their accounts. The EPFO had in March this year declared that it will offer an interest rate of 8.1 per cent, the lowest in four decades, for the last financial year.

Moreover, the EPFO has assured that the interest is being credited in full and there will be no loss. Soon, the EPF subscribers will see their interests being reflected in their accounts.

After some days, the beneficiaries can check whether their interest is credited to PF account or not through a passbook where the details of the provident fund balance are displayed. The passbook can be availed online from the EPFO website.

According to Ministry of Finance on October 5, there is no loss of interest for any subscriber and the interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, the interest was not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade.

The Finance Ministry further stated that for all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and for subscribers seeking withdrawal, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest.

In general, the EPFO’s central board of trustees, under the labour ministry, meets to declare the rate of interest for the financial year in March every year. After the meet, the rate is ratified by the finance ministry, which happened in June this year. And then, the labour ministry and the EPFO proceed to credit the interest into employees’ accounts.

Here’s How to Check PF Balance

First, visit EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Services’ section which is mentioned at the top of the dashboard. Under this section, click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

Then, new page will be opened for employees. Click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option mentioned under the ‘Services’.

After selecting ‘Member Passbook’, the subscribers will be directed to a login page.

Mention UAN details along with the password and answer the captcha code. Then click on ‘Login’.

After this, the subscribers will be directed to the main EPF account where details of the contributions from both employees and employers, along with the interest earned will be highlighted.