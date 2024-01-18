Home

Provident Fund Alert: Aadhaar Not Valid As Date Of Birth Proof For EPFO, Check UIDAI’s New Guidelines

Provident Fund: The EPFO removed Aadhaar from the list of acceptable documents for correcting the date of birth soon after receivng directive from the UIDAI.

Provident Fund Alert: Provident Fund account holders, take note. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) issued new guidelines and said Aadhaar card will no longer be an acceptable document for date of birth. Issuing an official notification, the EPFO removed Aadhaar Card as an acceptable document for date of Birth after a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

As per the UIDAI’s Directive (Circular No. 08 of 2023), the agency notices that Aadhaar was being considered as proof of date of birth by several beneficiaries. Aadhaar was not recognized as proof of date of birth according to the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

After the directive was issued by the UIDAI, the EPFO removed Aadhaar from the list of acceptable documents for correcting the date of birth. The decision was taken with the approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC). The EPFO subscribers and entities involved in date of birth corrections were advised to be aware of this change.

List Of Documents Required To Change DOB in EPF Account

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.

Marksheet issued by any recognized Government Board or University. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth

Certificate based on the service records of the Central/State Government Organizations.

Alternatively, Medical Certificate issued by Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically.

Passport

PAN by IT department

Central/ State Pension Payment Order

CGHS/ ECHS/ Medi-Claim Card issued by Centre/ State/ UTs Govts./ PSUs having Photo & Date of Birth

Domicile Certificate issued by the Government.

Aadhaar as Proof of Identity

For the general information, Aadhaar is being considered as a Proof of Identity and Proof of Address because of its uniqueness, which makes it a reliable form of identification. However, it cannot be used as Date of Birth (DoB) proof by the EPFO.

A 12-digit individual identification number, Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf of the Centre. The Aadhaar number serves as a proof of identity and address, anywhere in the country.

