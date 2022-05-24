Provident Fund Alert: Here comes a piece of good news for the Provident Fund subscribers. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS’95 pensioners can now submit life certificate at any time during the year, which will be valid for one year.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: EPFO Likely to Credit Interest Rate Soon: Here’s How To Check PF Balance

“EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission,” EPFO tweeted. Also Read - Armed Forces Personnel Need To Complete Annual Identification To Claim Pension, Clarifies Centre

The pensioners must note that the life certificate or the Jeevan Pramaan Patra is proof that the pensioner is still alive.

How to submit life certificate?

The pensioners can submit Life Certificate digitally using the following methods:

Pension disbursing bank

IPPB/Indian Post Office/Postman

UMANG App

Nearest EPFO Office

What documents required