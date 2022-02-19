Provident Fund Alert: Looking at the increasing rate of online frauds, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a strong warning to its subscribers regarding the risk of internet fraud. In a tweet, the EPFO has suggested measures for the subscribers to protect provident fund accounts from online risks.Also Read - PF Interest Rate To Be Increased? Key EPFO Board Meeting To Be Held Next Month

Asking the subscribers to stay vigilant about the fraudulent schemes and scamsters, the EPFO has shared ways to protect provident fund accounts from online threats.

In the Twitter post, the EPFO has warned its member against sharing critical information, even if someone claims to be its representative and ask for them. The employment body has also clarified that it never asks subscribers to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank account or OTP over phone or on social media.

“#EPFO never asks its members to provide their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media,” the EPFO said in a tweet.

The PF subscribers must note that EPFO never asks its members to deposit any money through WhatsApp or any social media platforms for its services. The EPFO also asked the members not to respond to calls and messages asking them to share their personal details or send money in the guise of EPFO officials.

How to protest PF accounts? However, If you are receiving calls or messages asking to share your UAN details or PAN or Aadhaar number from the representatives claiming officials from EPFO, you should immediately inform the EPFO. Moreover, the EPFO said the subscribers can reach out to the official website of EPFO — www.epfindia.gov.

Here’s how to secure PAN, Aadhaar from scamsters: To stay away from online scams, the EPFO members can keep those documents on DigiLocker as it is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

The subscribers can easily sign up for DigiLocker with mobile phone number or Aadhaar number.

After you sign up, your mobile phone number or 12 digit Aadhaar number will be authenticated by sending an one-time password or OTP.

Then you have to set your security PIN for two-factor authentication.

Click on ‘Upload Documents’, then you can upload the documents that you want to keep in DigiLocker.

Documents can be uploaded in various formats PDF, JPEG and PNG and a maximum of 10 MB file will be allowed to upload on DigiLocker.

The EPFO subscribers must note that to link your DigiLocker account with Aadhaar card number, your mobile number must be linked with your Aadhaar card number.