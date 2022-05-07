Provident Fund Alert: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation had in February this year added over 14 lakh members which were 4 per cent more than 12.37 lakh enrolled in the same month a year ago. The Labour Ministry statement issued last month had said that the provisional payroll data of EPFO highlights that EPFO has added 14.12 lakh net subscribers in the month of February, 2022. Now, the interest credit to EPFO accounts is expected to be credited early this year, according to media reports.Also Read - EPFO: Know Benefits, Process Of Completing e-Nomination Process For PF Account Here

All the employees in the country have an account at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, which serves as a source of income after their retirement. Every month, a certain amount of money is being deducted from the employee's salary, and that gets credited to their account.

The EPFO recently stated that it provides an interest rate of 8.5 per cent per annum to the PF account holders. This time, the interest credit is expected soon. Hence, it is crucial for the PF account holders to check their PF balance. They can check it in many ways.

Here’s how to check PF balance via website:

Log in to www.epfindia.gov.in and select the ‘For Employees’ option from the dropdown menu under ‘Our Services.’

Under ‘Services’ section, select ‘Member Passbook,’ where you must enter your UAN number and password to view your passbook.

This service requires an activated UAN, and it will not be available if your employer has not activated your Universal Account Number.

If you don’t have a UAN, go to epfoservices.in/epfo/ and choose your state before going to your office link.

Click ‘Submit’ after entering your PF Account Number, name, and registered cellphone number. Your PF balance will be accessible.

Here’s how to check PF balance via SMS:

EPFO members with registered UANs will be able to receive SMS with information about their most recent contributions and provident fund balance. For this, they need to send the text “EPFOHO UAN ENG” to the number 7738299899.