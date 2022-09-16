Provident Fund Alert: For the provident fund subscribers, the EPFO has an update for you. In a recent tweet, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has talked about the face authentication technology for submitting Digital Life Certificates (DLC) of EPS, ‘95 Pensioners through the mobile app. The EPFO said the ‘FaceRD’ app, a mobile application, is available on Google PlayStore would simplify the filing process of DLC via the mobile phones for pensioners who face difficulties in getting their biometrics captured due to old age or health issues.Also Read - Provident Fund: Here’s How to Change EPF Nomination Online. Step-by-step Guide Here

As per the latest updates from the EPFO, the Digital Life Certificate can be submitted online from the comfort of the home only. The EPFO further added that there would not be any sort of dependence on any externally registered device and the DLC submissions can be done for friends and relatives too, using the FaceRD mobile app. Also Read - EPFO Backs Raising in Retirement Age in India to Ease Pressure on Pension Funds: Report

The EPFO claims that pensioners living abroad can also submit their DLC applications using this face authentication technology. Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: List of Documents Required to Get Pension In Case Of EPS Pensioner’s Death

For the unversed, the Jeevan Pramaan or the DLC is a biometric-enabled digital service for elderly pensioners. The senior pensioners can take benefit of this facility using the face authentication technology via FaceRD app.

As per the EPFO’s Jeevan Pramaan portal, Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioners. After successful authentication, the Digital Life Certificate gets stored in the Life Certificate Repository and then the Pension Disbursing Agencies can access the certificate online.

Check How pensioners can submit DLCs through mobile app: