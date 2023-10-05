Home

Provident Fund Alert: How New Employees Can Link Phone Number With EPF Account, Step-by-step Guide Here

Provident Fund: New employees need to link their mobile number with EPF UAN number to get latest updates on their phone.

Check How You Can Link Phone Number With EPF Account.

Provident Fund Alert: If you are a new employee and want to file a nomination for your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, make a claim for a withdrawal or for any other reason, you will need to provide the right mobile number. You need to link your mobile number with EPF UAN number.

The EPFO subscribers must note that the Universal Account Number or UAN is a 12-digit number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to every member enrolled under the Employees’ Provident Fund scheme. The UAN number is compulsory for all EPF related transactions and multiple member Ids issued by an employee operate under one UAN.

The Universal Account Number is crucial for all transactions related to EPF like updating balance on passbook, advance withdrawals and even final settlement after retirement.

According to EPFO guidelines, it is mandatory to link the UAN with your mobile number. Once you link your mobile number with UAN, you will get all the updates about provident fund account through registered mobile number. If you are a new member of the Employees’ Provident Fund, you need to link your mobile number at the earliest. Moreover, if you have got a new mobile number it is necessary to immediately update the same on your EPFO profile.

The EPF subscribers need to only register the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar card on the EPFO website.

How To Link Mobile Number With EPF UAN?

First, you need to visit the official EPFO website at https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

Then, on the homepage, you will have to click the ‘For Employees’ option

After this, select the ‘Member UAN/Online services’ to open the login page.

Then you will have to enter UAN number, password, and OTP to login.

After this, click on the ‘Contact details’ option

Then, you will have to click on the verify option and on change mobile number

Then, you will have to enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Submit the request.

EPFO Extends Deadline to Upload Wage Details

Recently, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extended the deadline for employers to upload their wage and other details for the higher pension option to 31 December. This has been done in response to various demands received from employers and employers’ associations.

Around 1.8 million pensioners have applied for the higher pension option till 12 July this year, of which 5.52 lakh applications for validation of option/joint options are still pending with employers, the social security organisation said in a statement.

