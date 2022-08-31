Provident Fund Latest Update: The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) was launched on November 16, 1995. All employees who qualify for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme also qualify for EPS enrollment. Significantly, this scheme offers monthly benefits to people after retirement, disability, or to survivor, widow(er), and children of the employees. In this article, let’s find out how the beneficiaries can get the pension in case of death of an EPS 95 pensioner and what paperwork is needed for the same.Also Read - EPFO: Did You Know About These 4 Services Available Online For Pensioners' Ease?

Documents required

If the EPS 95 pensioner dies, then the beneficiaries need to submit the documents listed below attached with the request letter or form, as per EPFO.

Death certificate of the pensioner

Aadhaar card copy of the beneficiaries

Bank account details of beneficiaries

Original cancelled cheque or attested copy of bank passbook of beneficiaries

Proof of age in case of minor

Pension amount payable to orphans under EPS 95

As per the EPFO guidelines, the pension amount is 75% of monthly widow pension, with minimum of ₹750 per month, each for two orphans at a time. Moreover, the pension will be paid till 25 years of age of the orphans and pension will be paid lifelong if the orphan is suffering from any disability.

Benefits payable to nominee under EPS’95

According to EPFO, the pension payment to nominee is paid for entire life on death of member in case there is no family, as defined under EPS 95. Moreover, the lifelong pension equal to monthly widow pension is paid to dependent father/mother if there is no family or nominee of the member.