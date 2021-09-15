Provident Fund Alert: If you are an employee, and planning to change job, then nothing to worry. You can easily transfer your provident fund account online from one employer to the other. There was a time when employees had to physically go to Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office to make the claim to transfer the account. Now, with the help of technology, you can get it done from the comfort of your home online. You just need to follow simple steps.Also Read - EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended For THESE Establishments | Details Inside

While filling up the forms for online transfer of PF account, you need to keep in mind that as the employee, you need to submit the self-attested copy of your online PF transfer request to the selected employer within 10 days of filing the online form. This also has to be submitted in a PDF format.

For the smooth process of PF transfer, there are a few documents you need to keep in hand to complete it successfully. For one you will need to keep the Revised Form 13 with you, just in case, it is needed. You also need to keep valid proof of identity (POI) documents, which include the likes of the Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Passport etc.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to transfer account online

Go to the official EPFO website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface Once you are on the portal site, you need to log in with your UAN and password. Go to the ‘online services’ section once you have logged in and click ‘One Member One EPF account (Transfer request)’. Verify your personal information and ‘PF account’ details for present employment (For the company you work at the moment.) Click on the ‘Get details’ option. Once you do so, the PF account details of previous employment would appear. Next you need to choose either the previous employer or the current employer for attesting forms. Click on the ‘Get OTP’ option to receive the OTP on your UAN registered mobile number. The last step is to enter the OTP and click ‘submit’.

The only thing left to do after submitting the claim and request is to wait. After your present employer or your previous company attest to the necessary forms, your PF account will officially be transferred.