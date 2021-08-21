Provident Fund Alert: The Provident Fund subscribers, here comes an important update for you. You must file you EPF nominations digitally soon to avail benefits. In this regard, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) had recently issued a notification urging all to file their e-Nomination so that the social security of the account holder’s family can be ensured. Taking to Twitter, the EPFO posted a demonstration video showing the step-by-step guide on how to do it. In the tweet, it read, “Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally.”Also Read - EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June, Nearly 48% of Total Additions in Age Group of 18-25 Years

Go to the official EPFO website. Click on the ‘Services’ option. Then click on the ‘For Employees’ section. Once you are redirected, click on the ‘Member UAN/Online Service’ option. You will be redirected to the official Member e-SEWA portal, where you have to log in. Do so using your UAN, password and captcha code for the same.Step 6: Once inside the portal, go to the ‘Manage’ tab on the drop-down menu and select E-Nomination Select the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration Click on ‘Add Family Details’ (Keep in mind that you can add more than one nominee as well, to make sure multiple family members are ensured). Select ‘Nomination Details’ so that you can declare the total amount of the share. Once you have done that, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’. After you move to the next page, click on the ‘E-sign’ option to generate the One-Time Password (OTP). This will be sent to the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar card. Insert the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. As you finish that, the process of registering e-Nomination with the EPFO will be complete.

It must be noted that the EPFO has this year increased the maximum assurance benefit under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme to Rs 7 lakh. The EPFO said that EDIL Scheme was made mandatory as an insurance cover for all employees who were enrolled in the EPF. Under this scheme, the nominee will be able to receive a payout of up to Rs 7 lakh if the employee dies due to natural causes, illness or accident.