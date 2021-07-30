EPFO Alert: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to credit the interest rate due against the Provident Fund deposits done by subscribers. The EPFO earlier had said that the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate of 8.5% will be deposited in the accounts of the subscribers by the end of this month means July 31. Affected by the COVID pandemic, over 6 crore account holders of EPFO ​​(Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) are eagerly waiting for the crediting of interest rate into their accounts. As per reports from Zee News, the interest amount will be credited in the PF account of the subscribers tomorrow (Saturday).Also Read - How to Check PF Balance Through SMS, Missed Call, Umang App? Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

It must be noted that the Central government has reduced the EPF interest rate to a 7-year low of 8.5% during the financial year 2019-20 which was 8.65% during FY 2018-19, 8.55% during FY 2017-18, and 8.65% for FY 2016-17.

If the interest rate will be credited to their accounts by Saturday, the PF subscribers can easily check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways – through SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to check EPF balance Online

Log on to epfindia.gov.in Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code Click on the e-Passbook Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page Now open member id Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

Provident Fund: Here’s how to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App Click on EPFO. Click on Employee Centric Services Click on the View Passbook option Feed in your UAN number and password You will get OTP on your registered mobile number Now you can now check your EPF balance

Provident Fund: Here’s how to check EPF balance through SMS

The EPFO subscribers registered on the UAN portal can check their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.