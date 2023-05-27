Home

Provident Fund: Here’s How Employees Can Check EPF Balance Through SMS, UMANG App

Provident Fund: The EPFO currently is offering an interest of 8.15 per cent. If any employees want to check their EPF balance, they can do it through SMS, missed call or UMANG app.

Provident Fund Latest Update: Employees working in a company or business establishment need to register themselves under EPFO. From the employees’ salary, the employees’ provident fund (EPF) is deducted every month over the period of their tenure. The EPFO currently is offering an interest of 8.15 per cent. If any employees want to check their EPF balance, they can do it through SMS, missed call or UMANG app.

Through Missed Call

To check your EPF balance, you just need to give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. If the UAN of the member is linked with bank account number, Aadhaar and PAN, then you will get details of the last contribution and PF balance.

Through SMS

You can also check EPF balance by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number. “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899.

Through UMANG App

Another easy way to check your EPF balance is the UMANG app. Apart from this, you can also visit EPFO online portal to check the balance.

Details About EPF Withdrawal

Even though the EPF is a retirement fund that is paid as a pension to employees after retirement, still the employees can withdraw funds under a few conditions. An employee is allowed to withdraw up to 75 per cent of the corpus after one month of remaining unemployed and the remaining 25 per cent can be withdrawn after two months of unemployment.

EPF Interest Rate

Right now, the EPF is offering an interest of 8.15 per cent and it had earlier lowered the interest for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21 in March 2022.

EPFO Adds 6.43 Crore New Members

The EPFO this week has added more than 6.43 crore new members during the September 2017-March 2023 period, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation National Statistical Office showed.

Controlled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), EPF is a mandatory savings scheme and covers every establishment that employs 20 or more staff.

According to official data, the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2022-23 accounted for the largest additions, with 1.39 crore subscribers joining the scheme in each of these years.

