Provident Fund Online Transfer: If you are planning to switch job and want to shift your PF balance from the current company to the new one, then you can do easily. In most cases, when people change jobs, they fail to transfer their PF balance, and after realizing this later, they become anxious, believing they must immediately visit the EPF office. Now with the new guidelines issued by the EPFO, you don't need to visit EPF office for the purpose.

To transfer provident fund or PF account online, the EPFO has suggested 6 simple steps from its official Twitter handle. The EPFO said after following the 6 simple steps, an EPF account holder will be able to continue investing in one's retirement fund.

Here's how to transfer EPF fund online

First you need to login at EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ — and log in with UAN and password;

Go to ‘Online Service’ and click at ‘One Member One Account (Transfer Request)’;

Verify ‘Personal Information and ‘PF Account’ for present employment;

Click at ‘Get Details’, PF account details of previous employment would appear;

Choose either ‘Previous Employer’ or ‘Current Employer’ for attesting the form; and

Click on ‘Get OTP’ to receive OTP on your UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

After getting the attestation by the recruiter you have chosen, the EPFO will automatically transfer your EPF account online. And this will enable you to continue the monthly EPF contribution in your existing EPF account.