Provident Fund Alert: EPFO subscribers can easily change the name of their old nominees and can add new nominees to ensure social security of the family members. For this, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has given the Provident Fund (PF) nomination facility to all EPFO members. Now, the EPFO subscribers can submit EPF, EPS nomination online by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

Notably, the EPF account holders must know they can change the EPF or PF nominee by filing new PF nomination. The provident fund subscribers don't need to ask the EPFO for change in the PF nominee. They can do it online all by themselves.

Recently the EPFO has made an announcement and informed about how to change EPF/PF nomination online from its official twitter handle. "#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination," the EPFO said.

They must note that the name of the PF nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be considered as final one whereas the earlier PF nomination will be considered invalid by the PF account holder after fresh PF nomination.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to submit PF nomination

Login at EPFO’s official website — epfindia.gov.in;

Go to ‘Service’ and click at ‘For Employees’ tab in drop down;

Then click at ‘Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)’ tab in Services;

Login with your UAN and Password;

Select ‘E-Nomination’ under ‘Manage’ tab;

Click at ‘Yes’ to update your family declaration;

Click at ‘Add Family Details’;

Click at 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share;

After declaration, click at ‘Save EPF Nomination’;

Click at ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP;

An OTP will be sent on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar card;

Submit OTP;

Your E-nomination is now registered with EPFO.

The EPFO subscribers should understand that they can add more than one PF nominee in its e-nomination and after submission of EPF, EPS nomination online, no further physical documents will be required for them submit.