Provident Fund Alert: EPFO subscribers, here is an important update for you. Now youc an easily transfer your account online from the old employer to the new employer without any issue. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the transfer process to such an extent that a EPF account holder can now transfer EPF online by logging in at the Unified EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. If you are planning to transfer your provident fund account online, follow these steps unveiled by the EPFO.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: EPFO to Credit 8.5% Interest To 6 Crore Subscribers By Diwali | Here’s How to Check PF Balance | Step-by-step Guide Here

Login at the official Unified EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/; Log in with your UAN and password; Go to ‘Online Services’ and click ‘One Member — One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ Click at ‘Get Details’; Your PF account details of previous employment would appear; Choose either previous employer or current employer for attesting form; Click at ‘Get OTP’ to receive OTP on UAN registered mobile number; Enter the OTP received on UAN registered mobile number; and Click at ‘Submit’ option.

However, you must note that the EPF account will get transferred online after attestation by the employer (either current or previous), you have chosen. For online EPF transfer, the UAN-registered mobile number has to be active always. Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: Govt Issues New Guidelines on Splitting Existing PF Accounts Into Two | Details Here