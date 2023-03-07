Home

Provident Fund Interest Rate For FY 23 Unlikely to go Below 8%. Key Announcement on March 25

Provident Fund Interest Rate: The decision on the PF interest rate for close to 60 million active subscribers of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be taken in the next Central Board of Trustee (CBT) meeting, starting on March 25..

PF Interest Rate: An official letter from the social security organisation about the CBT meeting was sent to all the board members last week.

EPFO Interest Rate Latest Update: The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold a crucial meeting on March 25-26 to discuss interest rates for the financial year 2022-23. Even as the agenda for the meeting is yet to be officially announced, people in the know told Business Standard that the interest rate is unlikely to go below 8 per cent level amid a rising interest rate scenario.

An official letter from the social security organisation about the CBT meeting was sent to all the board members last week.

Apart from the PF interest rate, the issue of higher pension and the smooth implementation of the November 4 Supreme Court order along with the difficulties that pensioners are facing in accessing the pension portal will also be taken up in the two-day meeting.

In the last meeting on October 31, 2022, it was decided to extend proportionate pensionary benefits for members who have been in the scheme for more than 34 years by incorporating factors for year “less than 35 years” to year “less than 42 years”

The CBT had in March 2022 recommended a four-decade low-interest rate of 8.1 per cent for close to 60 million active subscribers of the social security organisation for the financial year 2021-22.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav had earlier said that the rate for FY23 will be determined on the basis of contributions and withdrawals.

“It should be appreciated that the interest is determined based on the contributions received in EPF accounts, withdrawals made by EPF members, income received during the year. The rate will be recommended before the close of the financial year as per the scheme provisions. Hence, it will be taken up in the CBT during the concluding month of the financial year,” he had said.

