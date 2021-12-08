Provident Fund Latest Update: Ahead of New Year, the Provident Fund subscribers have received a piece of good news. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited 8.50 per cent interest in the account of over 22.55 crore account holders for the financial year (FY) 2020-21. This was announced by the EPFO. “Over 22.55 crore accounts have been credited with an interest of 8.50% for the FY 2020-21,” EPFO said in a tweet. If you have PF account and have received interest then you can easily check balance with these easy steps:Also Read - Salaried Employees Can Avail Benefits Up to Rs 7 Lakh Under EPFO's Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme. Know How

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Through SMS

The PF subscribers must note that If their UAN is integrated with KYC details, then they can send a text message to get PF balance details. Type text in format: EPFOHO UAN ENG. Here in the last three letters, it determines the language of preference which one can change according to need.

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Through Missed Call:

If the UAN is integrated with KYC, then you can proceed to give a missed call to the prescribed toll-free number. The PF subscribers can give a missed call on 011-22901406. After the call, you will receive an SMS that will contain all your PF account details.

Provident Fund: How to Check PF Balance Through Umang app:

First you need to open the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app and click on EPFO. After that you will be directed to a page that shows employee-centric services. Then, you can click on ’employee-centric services’, which will direct the user to the page. After that, you need to click on ‘view passbook’ and enter the UAN and one-time password (OTP), which the user will receive on the registered mobile number. Then, member to check the EPF balance.

