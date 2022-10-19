EPF Interest Rate Latest Update: As lakhs of EPFO subscribers are waiting for the interest in their accounts, several media reports claimed that full provident fund interest will be credited to their accounts soon after Diwali. The EPFO subscribers who have not got their PF interest rate yet, then they are likely to get it just after Diwali.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: Here's How to File E-nomination For EPFO Nominees | Check Step-by-Step-Guide

In June this year, the Centre approved a four-decade-low interest rate of 8.1 per cent on employee provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22. Significantly, the 8.1 per cent EPF interest rate is the lowest since 1977-78.

The EPFO in a statement earlier had said that it has over 65 million members and it managed assets worth Rs 15.7 lakh crore last year.

The Union Finance Ministry had earlier this month said that the EPF interest amount is being credited into the accounts of employees’ provident fund (EPF) subscribers, and in case it was not visible in the statements, it was because the EPFO software is being upgraded. Finance Ministry also stated that there is no loss of interest amount for any subscriber.

“There is no loss of interest for any subscriber. The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO to account for change in the tax incidence,” the finance ministry had said in a tweet.

In March last year, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) had decided to pay 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21. The EPFO subscribers must note that the CBT is a tripartite body of the EPFO involving government, workers and employers’ representatives and the decision of CBT is binding on EPFO. The EPFO is headed by the labour minister.

How To Check PF Balance on official site?

Visit epfindia.gov.in

Fill in your UAN number, captcha code and password

Click on the e-Passbook

After filling all the details, you will be redirected to a new page

Open member ID

Now, you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How To Check PF Balance Through SMS?

You can check the PF balance through SMS from the registered mobile number. You need to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How To Check PF Balance Through Missed Call?

The EPF subscribers can also check PF amount through a missed call. Just give a missed call at 011-22901406 from mobile number linked with UAN.



