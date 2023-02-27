Home

Provident Fund Alert: EPFO Extends Deadline To Opt For Higher Pension Till THIS Date | Details Inside

EPFO Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the EPF subscribers. The retirement fund body on Monday said all eligible members can now opt and apply jointly with their employers for higher pension till May 3, 2023. Earlier, there were speculations March 3, 2023 could be the last date for opting for higher pension.

The URL on the EPFO unified members’ portal which was activated recently showed that the last date for availing the option of higher pension is May 3, 2023.

The Supreme Court in its earlier order on November 4, 2022 had mandated the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide four months to all eligible members to opt for higher pension.

This four-month time for opting for higher pension was supposed to end on March 3, 2023 in view of the Supreme Court order.

Notably, the EPFO last week issued guidelines to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

