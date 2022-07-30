Provident Fund Alert: Here comes big news for lakhs of pensioners across the country. The EPFO on Saturday introduced a new facility for pensioners to submit their digital life certificate. With the new ‘face recognition facility’, over 73 lakh pensioners can now easily submit their digital life certificate on the EPFO portal. Moreover, they can avail this facility from anywhere in the country.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: Subscribers to Receive 8.1% Interest Rate For 2021-22 | Here's How to Check PF Balance

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, who heads Central Board of Trustees (CBT), launched the face authentication technology for pensioners.

Giving details, the EPFO said the face recognition facility will help pensioners who face difficulties in getting their bio-metrics (Fingerprint & Iris) captured because of old age for submitting digital life certificate.

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Trustees during its 231st meeting gave in-principal approval for centralized disbursal of pensions for further improving the EPFO services for pensioners.