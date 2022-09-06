Provident Fund Latest Update: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently announced that members can now file the nomination online for EPF/EPS account. Taking to Twitter, the EPFO said, “File e-Nomination today online through UAN, to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee.”Also Read - EPFO Backs Raising in Retirement Age in India to Ease Pressure on Pension Funds: Report

“File e-Nomination today online through UAN, to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee”, EPFO tweeted along with an infographic explaining the advantages of the same. Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: List of Documents Required to Get Pension In Case Of EPS Pensioner’s Death

Also Read - EPFO: Did You Know About These 4 Services Available Online For Pensioners' Ease?

The EPFO said the members can update the nomination any time as per need. As the nominee update is necessary after marriage, the EPFO said it tries to make the process smooth and easy by making self-declaration sufficient. Interestingly, there is no requirement of approval or documentation from the employer.

In the meantime, the EPFO noted “if an EPF member wants to change an existing EPF/EPS nomination, then he/she can file a new nomination.”

The EPF subscribers must note that UAN is an important document that allows members to keep a check on their various Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.

What is Provident Fund?

If you are an employee working with an organisation, then you will have to pay a certain amount of your salary to the EPF scheme. The equal amount is given by your employer which adds up in the account. This particular amount can be used by the employee or the nominee in times of emergency or at retirement.

Steps to change EPF nomination online