Provident Fund Latest Update: After changing job, the subscribers can transfer the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from the previous company to the new employer. But what if the new employer, unlike the earlier employer, operates a private trust for the EPF earnings, rather than depositing the EPF money with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)?

In such a case, what should the employee do? Will the employees be able to transfer money from the old EPF account to the new EPF account, from a private EPF trust and the EPFO?

The answer is simply yes! As per the latest guidelines from the EPFO, an individual can easily transfer the EPF account from the earlier workplace to the new employer, regardless of whether the previous or new account was/is held with trust or EPFO.

Significantly, transferring EPF accounts online is possible if both employers (old and new) are able to begin transfers through a common interface. Transfer of HoEPF account from EPFO to employer’s EPF trust.

Before starting the transfer procedure, the individuals or the employees must ensure that their EPF account is KYC-compliant, and that their Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to their Aadhaar phone, and that the mobile number associated with their EPF account is linked to their Aadhaar number.

Here’s how to transfer EPF account from EPFO to employer’s trust: