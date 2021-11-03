Provident Fund Alert: Bringing Diwali cheers to lakhs of provident fund subscribers, the Central government has approved 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees’ provident fund for the 2020-21 fiscal. This has brought great relief to the PF subscribers across the country.Also Read - Nearly 6 Crore Active EPF Members Expected to Get 8.5% Interest Soon | A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Balance

As per media reports, several PF account holders have already received interest credit of 8.5% for the financial year 2020-21, whereas, some people are unable to log into the site to see the interest amount credited to their account.

Notably, the 8.5 per cent rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the last financial year was decided by the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by Labour Minister in March this year.

Giving further details, the Centre said that the rate of interest on EPF for 2020-21 has been ratified by the Ministry of Finance and now it would be credited into the accounts of over five crore subscribers.

The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

Here’s how you can check your PF balance

Check PF balance via SMS

To check the balance, EPFO members having a universal account number (UAN) and registered on the EPFO portal, an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Check PF balance via missed call

Registered users can send a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of the PF account balance.

Check PF balance via EPFO website