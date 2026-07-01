Can employees get full PF and gratuity even if company shuts down or goes bankrupt? NCLAT’s big ruling in Jet Airways case

Rejecting the lenders’ argument, the NCLAT upheld the February order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed the liquidator to pay these dues from outside the liquidation estate.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has held that employees are entitled to receive their full Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity dues even if their employer or company has not maintained separate PF and gratuity funds. The tribunal further added that in the event of a company’s closure or bankruptcy, employees associated with the firm will still be entitled to the entire amount of their PF and gratuity benefits.

It is important to note that in the Jet Airways case, the NCLAT dismissed appeals filed by SBI and other financial creditors while safeguarding the rights of hundreds of former airline employees to recover these statutory dues separately from the airline’s liquidation estate (assets).

Here are some of the key details:

The NCLAT said that employees are entitled to receive their full pending provident fund and gratuity dues

Even if their employer had not maintained separate accounts for provident fund and gratuity contributions.

These statutory dues will not be considered part of the company’s liquidation assets, and the employees must be paid their outstanding amounts in full.

What is the full matter?

It was in November 2024, the entire dispute started, when the resolution plan of the Jalan-Fritsch consortium failed and Jet Airways went into liquidation. Employees working said that their outstanding provident fund and gratuity dues should not be treated as part of the liquidation estate under Section 36(4)(a)(iii) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

However, the lenders argued that such protection applies only if separate provident fund or gratuity fund existed on the date liquidation began.

Rejecting the lenders’ argument, the NCLAT upheld the February order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed the liquidator to pay these dues from outside the liquidation estate.

Dues are not part of the liquidation estate

While delivering the verdict, the NCLAT said:

“The liquidator is responsible for paying employees’ provident fund and gratuity dues as per the provisions of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, and such dues will not form part of the liquidation estate.”

However, the tribunal rejected the employees’ demand to exclude wage arrears for January to March 2019 from the liquidation estate. It said that these wage claims must be settled under the IBC’s waterfall mechanism applicable to employee dues.