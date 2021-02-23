Provident Fund Latest Updates: Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), also known as PF, is a government established savings scheme for employees of the organised sector. In this regard, the interest rate is declared every year by the retirement fund body EPFO. If you want to check the balance of your PF account, you can do it in four ways – SMS, Missed Call, Umang App and EPFO official website. Also Read - Want Name Correction, Profile Change in Provident Fund? Check EPFO's New Guidelines

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) mobile app allows the users to check the deposits made in their Provident Fund (PF) account.

Moreover, you can check your EPF balance and get your PF passbook on the Umang App by simply logging in using your UAN and OTP. Users must note that Umang App is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Steps to check EPF balance using Umang App:

1) Open the Umang app on your smartphone and choose your preferred language.

2) Get your mobile number verified and register.

3) Click on the ‘All Services’ option.

4) Find and select ‘EPFO’ from the list of options.

5) Click on ‘View Passbook‘ to check your EPF balance.

6) Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP.

7) Enter the OTP and click on ‘Login’.

8)You will get OTP on your registered mobile number.

9) Follow the steps that appear next on your mobile screen.

10) Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

It must be noted the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has retained 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier and also began crediting the same into their accounts.