Provident Fund Alert: Just like Aadhaar Card, the Provident Fund users can correct or update their name and date of birth (DOB) details on the EPF portal for record in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and the Aadhaar database. If there is a mismatch then, when you make an EPF withdrawal claim, there could be a delay or issue. The EPFO subscribers must note that the process to rectify the mismatch is simple.

As per a tweet by the EPFO, the provident fund users can update their details by submitting Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar on the Unified Member Portal if the difference in DOB is less than 3 years. However, if the difference is more than 3years, then they need to submit Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar along with following documents on the Unified Member Portal:-

Any school/education certificate

Birth certificate issued by Registrar of Birth and Deaths

Passport

Certificate-based on service records from central/state government organisations

Any reliable documents issued by government departments like Driving License, ESIC card, etc.

Medical certificate issued by Civil surgeon after examining the member

Provident Fund: Here's how to update DoB online

Login at the Unified Portal website of the EPFO using your UAN and password.

(https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/)

Click ‘Basic details’ under ‘Manage’

Enter the correct details as per Aadhaar. The system will cross-check the information entered with UIDAI-Aadhaar Data.

Tick the box of consent permission

Click on ‘Update’

On the next page, the subscribers will see ‘Pending by Employer,’ along with other information like the reference number, current status, and other details.

Then you need to inform your employer of your updation request.

Apart from the DoB, the name and gender can also be updated in this page as per Aadhaar details. If the employee and employer plan to go offline and make the changes, then they must fill out a joint declaration and submit it to the EPFO.