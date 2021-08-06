Provident Fund Withdrawal: Here comes a piece of good news for employees who are saving a portion of their income in the EPF. As per the latest notification from the EPFO, the employees can withdraw a big amount of money from the PF saving without any document. As per the updates, they can withdraw up to Rs 1 Lakh. The employees can withdraw the money in case of any crisis.Also Read - EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Must Be Done Before September 1: Here’s How to Link It Online | Follow Step-by-step Guide

The notification from the EPFO said that a lump sum medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh can easily be granted by the authority with a relaxation on the formality or documents required. The notification also stated that the officer in charge of the concerned office (ACC-ASD for Head Office) should make sure that this medical advance is granted by the next working day after the receipt of the application of advance.

"In life-threatening diseases, many times it becomes imperative to get the patient immediately admitted to hospital on emergency to save his/her life and it is not possible to get the estimate from the hospital in such situations. A need is felt for streamlining the advanced facility for such serious in-patient treatment in hospital wherever family members of employees are not able to manage estimate from the hospital concerned in which such patient has been admitted in an emergency," the EPFO said in a notification.

As per a report by Zee News, there is a specific procedure in the EPFO in which if a patient is admitted to an emergency in a private hospital and competent authority considers it a fit case to grant relaxation in rules for medical bills reimbursement, then the advance payment can be given.

After the advance payment is done, the employee will be asked to submit a request letter from him or any of the family members without an estimate along with details of the hospital and the patient.

As per the report, a lump sum medical advance up to Rs 1 lakh can easily be granted by the authority with a relaxation on the formality or documents required. Notably, this amount is immediately granted on the same working day, given the situation that the employee is in. And if the amount is above Rs 1 lakh, then the authority further advances the additional amount as per rules.

In this critical time, the medical advance amount will either be credited to the salary account of the employee or will be paid to the hospital directly. After that, the employee should submit the bill within 45 days of discharge and the amount from the bill is adjusted from the final bill.