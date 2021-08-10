Provident Fund Alert: You might get disappointed seeing so much of deductions from your monthly salary but when you retire from job, these deductions will help you get a major amount which will be beyond your imagination. Unbelievable but true. This is being done by your contribution to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). If you understand the compounding rule, your Provident Fund can save you a lumpsum amount when you hang up your boots.Also Read - Provident Fund Withdrawal: You Can Avail Rs 1 Lakh Instantly Without Any Document | Here’s How

As per the latest updates, the EPF fund fetches an interest rate of 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. You also need to understand that the interest rate is higher than what bank offers on fixed deposits (FDs) and many government schemes available in the market.

With the EPF interest rate of 8.5 per cent, a person with a basic salary income of Rs 25,000 a month can accumulate a massive amount of Rs 1.65 crore in 35 years. More interestingly, the interest earned on EPF deposits is completely tax-free.

How to go ahead about it? For this, you need to ensure that you never withdraw from your EPF account till you retire. Another crucial thing to remember is that the withdrawals from the EPF within five years of joining are taxable by the Centre. However, when you change your job from company to another, you should transfer the balance to the new account with the new employer instead of withdrawing it.

Speaking to News 18, Pranjal Kamra, chief executiver officer of Finology, said that the average inflation in the long run is considered to be around 6 per cent while the returns delivered by EPF is around 8.5 per cent in India.

He added that the EPF is one of the limited investment avenues for salaried individuals that can help them beat the peculiarity of inflation and build a sufficient retirement corpus.