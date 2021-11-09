Provident Fund Alert: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its subscribers to update their bank details with the EPFO online. The subscribers need to have their Universal Account Number (UAN) on hand to avail this service. With the help of UAN, the PF account holders can also view their pension fund details in one place, track the history of transactions and update the bank details seeded with the account. Moreover, they can easily change or update their bank details from the comfort of their homes using this method.Also Read - Provident Fund: Many Subscribers Receive Interest To PF Accounts. How Much Have You Received? Check Details

The Provident Fund subscribers must note that the Universal Account Number helps them to keep their PF details in one place, keep a track of their history and withdraw money from their EPF account easily. Also Read - Nearly 6 Crore Active EPF Members Expected to Get 8.5% Interest Soon | A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Balance

To update bank details for your PF account online, follow these steps: Also Read - Good News For PF Subscribers: Centre Approves 8.5% Interest On Employees' Provident Fund For 2020-21