Prudent Corporate IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of wealth management service provider Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd will open for three days from tomorrow, May 10. The IPO will close on May 12. The company is the owner of websites like Pribazar, WiseBasket, Policyworld and CreditBasket. The company also gives mutual fund distribution advice.Also Read - Why Did Indian Rupee Fall To All-Time Low Against Dollar On Monday? | Explained

In the next 15 days, six IPOs in India will aim to raise Rs 30,000 crore from the investors. These include mega IPOs like LIC and Delhivery, mid-sized IPOs like Campus Activewear and Rainbow Children’s healthcare and smaller ones like Prudent Corporate IPO. Experts are, however, divided in their views on whether IPOs will be able to revive the falling charm of the Indian share market or not. Also Read - LIC IPO: What Should You Know Today?

Prudent Corporate IPO GMP, Price, Other Details