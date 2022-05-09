Prudent Corporate IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of wealth management service provider Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd will open for three days from tomorrow, May 10. The IPO will close on May 12. The company is the owner of websites like Pribazar, WiseBasket, Policyworld and CreditBasket. The company also gives mutual fund distribution advice.Also Read - LIC IPO | 3 Reasons Why Foreign Investors Are Showing Muted Interest In IPO

Prudent Corporate IPO GMP, Price, Other Details