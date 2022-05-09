Prudent Corporate IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of wealth management service provider Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd will open for three days from tomorrow, May 10. The IPO will close on May 12. The company is the owner of websites like Pribazar, WiseBasket, Policyworld and CreditBasket. The company also gives mutual fund distribution advice.Also Read - LIC IPO | 3 Reasons Why Foreign Investors Are Showing Muted Interest In IPO
Prudent Corporate IPO GMP, Price, Other Details
Also Read - LIC IPO GMP, Subscription Status: Everything You Should Know On Last Day Of Bidding Also Read - LIC IPO GMP To Subscription Status: Everything You Should Know On Day 5
- Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO Date: The Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO will open on May 10 and close on May 12 after three days of bidding. The anchor investment will open on May 9, Monday.
- Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO Listing Date: The listing date is tentatively May 23.
- Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO Size: The company is aiming to raise Rs 538 crore through the IPO. The company will sell 85,49,340 equity shares in offer-for-sale (OFS).
- Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO Price: The price band of the Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO has been fixed at Rs 595-630 per equity share.
- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO Lot Size: Investors will be able to bid for 23 shares for one lot. The value of one lot will be Rs 14,490. The maximum limit of bidding is 13 lots per investor.
- Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO GMP Today: The grey market premium (GMP) of Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO was Rs 30, as per IPO Watch. According to this, the IPO is trading at Rs 660 apiece.